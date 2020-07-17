Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Lopez: Hollywood celebrities who wore Kaftans before Kareena Kapoor Khan

Lightweight and slightly sheer, kaftans have been the go-to piece to beat the heat and make a style statement at the same time.

Kaftans are outfits that usually have very long sleeves that are unstitched and have been a popular piece of clothing in multiple cultures all over the world. Recently, the trend made a royal entry with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , etc. sporting the comfortable and breezy outfit in a long gown form, at home during the lockdown.

The outfit also puts out a boho look since it features multiple colours and also makes for a dressy outfit for events, outings and vacations. Take a look at how some popular Hollywood celebrities styled their Kaftans before Kareena Kapoor spoke about her love for them.

Angelina Jolie

At the Cannes Film Festival red carpet along with Brad Pitt, Jolie made quite a statement in an olive green kaftan in a simple breezy silhouette that accentuated her baby bump and made for abundant breathing space on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez

Back in 2017, JLo made for an experimental look as she donned a sky blue kaftan by Valentino at the Mat Gala! She donned a simple blue floor-length slip under her chiffon kaftan as she made an appearance with beau Alex Rodriguez.

A silver box clutch made for a statement accessory for her look.

Chrissy Teigen

At the GQ Men of the Year awards, Chrissy Teigen who walked alongside John Legend wore a 12,000 USD dazzling kaftan on the red carpet by LaBourjoisie that featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Not just on the red carpet, kaftans are Teigen's favourite outfit to lounge in and she is often spotted wearing them at home.

Drew Barrymore

When she was pregnant, Drew Barrymore took inspiration from Angelina Jolie's red carpet look and sported a comfortable and breezy kaftan on the red carpet herself!

Kim Kardashian West

Back in the day when Kim Kardashian wasn't about just neutrals and pastels, she also sported a colourful blue kaftan on the red carpet for a designer! But in Kim K style, her's was cropped above her knee to show off her legs.

Kris Jenner

Every time she was on vacation, Kris Jenner would make sure to show off her collection of kaftans that made for exotic, breezy and luxurious resort wear. She posed on a yacht looking comfortable in the silky fabric to get the feeling of being on holiday in the fabric.

Who according to you made the best case for kaftans? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ Katrina Kaif to Taylor Swift: Celebrities who STUNNED in both straight and curly hair

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×