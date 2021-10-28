Angelina Jolie looked striking in a custom Valentino outfit with pockets at the Eternals UK premiere

Angelina Jolie is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting her Marvel film, Eternals. The 46-year-old actress who stars alongside Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, plays the role of a warrior in the film. The mother-of-six has also been gracing red carpets all over with her children to promote the film further!

At the UK red carpet premiere, Angelina Jolie stepped out in a monochrome outfit that was custom made for her by Maison Valentino Couture. The Maleficent star looked striking in a monochrome ensemble custom made for her by the brand's artistic director. Jolie's stylist Jason Bolden ensured the actress made a statement by pairing the black exaggerated long skirt with a simple white shirt with the top buttons left open. A black blazer completed this look.

It is safe to say that the actress seemed to love her pockets as much as we love pockets in our outfits. A simple silver wristwatch was the only accessory Jolie wore on the red carpet with her children Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox who also put their most stylish foot forward at the event.

We also spotted Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wearing the same Dior dress her mother wore to a press event for Maleficent a few years ago! Clearly, the actress' fashion is inspiring to not just us but her children too, for Zahara too picked out the shimmery Elie Saab gown that her mother wore to the Oscars a few years ago.

