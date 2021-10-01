Angelina Jolie looks ELEGANT in a light brown gown with daughter Zahara at Variety's Power of Women event

Angelina Jolie doesn't need an introduction. She has proved time and again she is the superwoman of Hollywood. The mother of 6 is also known for her selfless charitable works that has taken her to the remotest corners of third-world countries for the development of the poor and conservation of natural resources. The Oscar-winning actress has donned many hats over the years, juggling several roles but when it comes to the red carpet, no one can beat her.

Last night, the Maleficent star attended Variety's Power of Women gala at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Among the other guests that were present at the event were Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, singer Lorde, Jenna Dewan among others. As a presenter, Angelina arrived in a coffee-coloured gown and was accompanied by her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt. The mother-daughter duo dressed up in contrasting colours and posed for photos on the red carpet. Angelina was in a high neck pleated gown that clinched at the waist and came with flowy balloon sleeves. Zahara was dressed head to toe in white in a white blouse with matching wide-legged pants and a belt.

The Eternals actress left her brunette mane down in bouncy waves and opted for a bright red pout that brought drama to her look. Minimal makeup, curled lashes and defined eyes completed her glam. She exuded elegance and class at the same time. Angie and Zahara looked happy and embraced each other and we can't stop adoring them.

The ceremony awarded American poet Amanda Gormon, Katy Perry, Lorde and actress Rita Moreno for their significant charitable contributions.

We think Angie and Zahara make for the coolest mother-daughter duo ever. And what do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments.

