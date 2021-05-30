Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Jennifer Aniston: The most ELEGANT Dior gowns sported by celebs

One of the biggest luxury brands in the world, Christian Dior is known for its luxurious and opulent ballroom gowns. Here are some of the most elegant ones celebrities have worn.

When it comes to red carpet dressing, there is nobody better to take not from than actors. Both, the Hollywood and Bollywood industry's actors have an excellent sense of style and don't leave any stone unturned when it comes to dressing up for the red carpet. They know their haute couture and ensure not a hair is out of place when pulling it off.

One of the biggest luxury brands known for not just their outfits but bags, shoes and makeup as well, is Christian Dior. The luxury fashion house's ball gowns though are out of this world! Take a look at the celebrities who sported opulent numbers from the fashion house and really elevated their red carpet style.

Angelina Jolie

One of the most well-renowned Hollywood stars, Angelina Jolie is known for sticking to either black or white on the red carpet. She surprised us with her choice of Dior gown at the red carpet premiere of a film. The grey strapless tulle pleated number fit right on the Maleficent actress A dab of red lipstick and a classic diamond necklace completed her look.

Bella Hadid

The face of the iconic luxury brand, Bella Hadid is often seen wearing opulent Dior gowns in red, gold or even ivory hues. One that we love is this sheer tulle gown with a corset-style bustier top. She accessorised this with matching scarlet pumps, red lips and a statement diamond necklace that screamed luxury!

Jonas

For the Royal Wedding Reception of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Priyanka Chopra glistened in a classic glittery Dior ballgown with heaps of tulle fabric and lots of glitter. A Dior mini handbag, her hair styled to perfection and diamond earrings completed this glamorous look.

Jennifer Aniston

Also known for sporting mainly black or white outfits on the red carpet, the Friends star looked graceful on the red carpet in a strapless black Christian Dior gown which bore an exaggerated ruffle neckline and a sweeping train. A double-layered diamond necklace and her hair styled into perfect waves, completed Jen Aniston's Golden Globes look on the red carpet.

Dakota Johnson

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the 50 Shades Freed star looked divine in a black Dior ballgown. A fan of the luxury fashion house, Dakota Johnson has picked outfits from the label for multiple red carpet occasions and portrayed a classic look. This one takes the cake! We love the fit of the black strapless tulle number on the actress. The sweetheart neckline with a corset-style bodice and layers of flared tulle was equal parts dramatic and whimsical. With her hair pulled up and a simple diamond necklace to accessorise, Dakota looked dreamy in the ensemble!



Posing in a red ensemble by the luxury fashion house, Alia Bhatt took her love for fashion a notch higher. She looked poised in the strappy scarlet dress, a swab of red lipstick, scarlet eyeshadow, filled-in brows and her hair pulled up into a chignon bun to complete this elegant look.

Clearly, the leading ladies of the world love their haute couture as much as we do!

Which look is your favourite?

