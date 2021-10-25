Angelina Jolie sparkles in a metallic silver strapless dress for the Eternals red carpet premiere in Rome
With the release date of Eternals coming closer, we're getting more looks of Angelina Jolie who is all set to play the role of a warrior in the film. Jolie has been attending red carpet premieres of the film all over the world with her kids! At the Rome Film Fest, the mother-of-six was joined by two of her children, Zahara and Shiloh.
Dressed to the nines, the 46-year-old glazed the red carpet in a shimmery metallic silver Versace dress. The strapless number hugged her hourglass figure and featured a ruched-style pattern on her right hip. The mermaid-style gown was further styled with elegant silver earrings.
Jolie's makeup was on-point as always. The Maleficent actress went with a simple, flawless base, highlighted her cheekbones with the perfect contour, filled-in her brows, defined her eyes with a blended smokey eye and opted for neutral, glossy lips to complete her look. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre, completing her look well.
The actress was joined by two of her daughters, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who made their own style statements on the red carpet as they cheered on their mother. Zahara looked stunning in a white dress with gold panelling running through it. The star kid made quite a statement by pairing this dress with kolhapuri slippers!
Her sister Shiloh on the other hand opted for a simple black skater dress that she styled with animal printed sneakers for a comfortable look on the red carpet.
What are your thoughts on Angelina and her children's looks on the red carpet? Comment below and let us know.
