Angelina Jolie turns up the heat in a black satin dress for "Eternals" Photocall Premiere in Rome

Angelina Jolie is currently busy promoting and attending premieres of her latest film, "Eternals". And while she is on tour, we are witnessing several glamorous looks one after another that are literally making us go WOW! After looking stylishly elegant in LA in a brown floor-length gown by Balmain and stunning audiences at the Rome Film Festival in a metallic silver gown, she has again left her audiences dumbstruck in a strapless satin dress. And we are simply starstruck.

For the photocall premiere of her debut MCU film at the ongoing Rome Film Festival, the Tomb Raider actress slipped into a strapless satin outfit from the Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana. The bodycon dress ended right below at her knees and also had a slit detail. The dress accentuated her curves in all the right places which also came with a sweetheart neckline. It also had ruched details at the torso giving a twist to the plain LBD.

To go with her outfit, she wore matching strappy stilettos that looked uber sexy and chic. She accessorised with only a pair of silver hoop earrings that remained almost hidden beneath her hair. Angelina kept her hair down and styled them into a centre-parted hairdo that rested on her shoulders. As for her makeup, she went with a simple cat eye, soft brown eyeshadow, minimal makeup and a nude lip.

"Eternals" will be hitting the theatres on November 5 where Angelina will be essaying the role of a warrior called Thena. Other cast members include Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

So what do you think of Angelina's glam avatar? Tell us in the comments.

