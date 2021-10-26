Angelina Jolie's askewed hair extensions becomes the talk of the town post her glam show at Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie's latest looks are busy driving the internet gaga and she didn't do it once but four times. She sure picked out statement-making gowns and accessories, but can you guess what was quick to burst like thunder? Netizens seem to have noticed the starlet had a bad hair day at the Eternals red carpet premiere in Rome.

It was on October 24, 2021, when the 46-year-old actress' metallic Versace gown sparkled to capture hearts at the 16th Rome Film Fest held in Italy. But, people take notice of blunders quickly and the American TV personality, Stassi Schroeder was one among them who raised a question about Angelina's 'unblended' hair extensions via her stories. She indirectly stressed that the hairstylist needs to be fired for putting this out.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star’s brunette hair was merged with hair extensions but it was a clear fail for it stood crooked and ultra-sharp making it more obvious than ever that her tresses aren’t long enough as seen. Having a massive fanbase for years now for her eternal beauty and admirable persona one being her role of child rights activist, you can imagine how people refused to keep calm over this sight. Twitteratis flooded the platform with tweets that spoke of chaos questioning how could this be made possible?

One of the users @ElleEmSee wrote, “Now, I’m no hairdresser but whoever did #AngelinaJolie's hair extensions did it wrong and/or drunk.” This wasn’t the end of calling out business, there was more that followed. Another post read, “Have been thinking about Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions all day.” Check out a few more below.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Diet Sabya calls out Alula for copying Peter Do & Materiel's designs that put their blazer dress together