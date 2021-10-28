Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh gives her vote to mother's 2019 Dior gown for Eternals London premiere

It almost feels like the glam life is back to normal with stars livening up the red carpet time and again, feels great to be reunited with looks that spark visual interests. Angelina Jolie is on a fashion run one movie premiere after the other strutting out with her kids dressed up in a stellar style that's also giving tips on sustainability.

Whether you're wearing party-perfect dresses or no-shine ones, let your style always look up to some glam without having to invest in a pile of outfits. Time to put your old outfits to use in a modernised way just like Angelina's 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt wore the Elie Saab glittery gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's Eternals her mother had worn back in 2014 for the Oscars.

Yesterday for the London Eternals premiere, the fashion pack was back dressed A plus and it was the 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's turn to relish and repurpose the beauty of her mother's Dior gown which the actress had worn to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press tour in 2019.

The beautiful actress graced the blue carpet in a custom Valentino outfit last night with her five kids this time and as usual, they looked their best. The gown which she lent to Shiloh was revamped and was back in action this time as a mini dress. The wrap-style dress featured prints of the tropical regions in black and white. It also had a sweetheart neckline and had gathered-like straps, from the waist, it opened into pleats. She looked adorable when she wrapped up her OOTN with gold earrings and black shoes. A glossy peach pout, matte skin, eyelids swept with eyeshadow, and hair brushed to a high bun, she looked like a little fashionista who got her game right.

Do you like the old version or the new one of the dress? Let us know in the comments below.

