Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan gets called out by Diet Sabya for THIS reason

Today we had the Angrezi Medium star making her ‘diet debut’ as the watchdog calls her out for wearing a design that was copied from Helmut Lang. Check it out!

There is no second guessing that Diet Sabya is the official fashion watchdog. The Instagram handle always stays on its toes for calling out designers for ripping off designs from their peers or predecessors. The page also slams celebrities who supposedly copy outfits or looks which previously have been worn by somebody else. While our beloved celebs are often placed on a pedestal for their eclectic sartorial choices, the back-patting often comes with a bittersweet aftertaste. A bunch of Bollywood celebs have been called by the watchdog for their faux pas and this time it is the Angrezi Medium novice, Radhika Madan.

For promoting her latest feature Angrezi Medium, the neophyte Radhika Madan has been bowling us over with her stunning promotional looks. On one such event, the star opted for a pair of rolled up denim by Mistress Rocks. The denim featured an inside-out effect with pocket bag detailings. She paired her denim with a creamish white corset by the same brand. Today, Diet Sabya took to their Instagram handle to call out Radhika claiming her denim is an exact copy of a design by Helmut Lang. As always the watchdog labeled the fiasco as a ‘gandi copy’ and left the topic up for discussion.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Radhika Madan’s denim was a copy of Helmut Lang’s original design? Comment below and let us know.

