Anita Dongre follows steps of Ralph Lauren, Prada, LVMH to make face masks and help fight against Coronavirus

House of Anita Dongre announced that the brand will produce masks for distribution during the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has ensured that industries and the world on a whole takes a step back. Almost every country has taken a hard hit thanks to the virus that has been declared as a pandemic. The number of cases and deaths are on a constant rise and containing it is not easy. At times like this communities, services, governments and industries are joining hands to do their bit and help fight against the virus.

Taking a large leap and making quite an impact with her decisions off late, ace designer Anita Dongre has announced that her label House of Anita Dongre will be making masks to help fight the battle against the disease. Production of the masks has already begun in collaboration with the Maharashtra government. 24 women who volunteered to do the task, will be producing around 7000 masks each week that will be distributed to NGOs, residents of villages, individuals and hospitals.

The demand for masks has been on a rise now that most states have made it mandatory to wear masks before stepping out of the house. Anita Dongre has announced that cotton fabric that was purchased to produce clothes for her labels will be used for the production of masks. They will be reusable as well. "Every one of us must do everything within our power to stop the spread of this virus and keep as many people safe. The production of reusable masks is one step in that direction," Anita Dongre said in her statement.

This is the second step Dongre is taking to fight against Coronavirus. She first set up a fund worth Rs. 1.5 Crore to help cover small vendors and self-employed artisans from unforeseen medical emergencies during these testing times.

Anita Dongre is the first Indian designer to have announced that she will be making face masks, following the footsteps of international fashion labels such as Ralph Lauren, Prada, Dior and Fendi to produce face masks as a means to fight against the deadly virus.

