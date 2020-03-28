Anita Dongre, Ralph Lauren to Gucci: How fashion and beauty brands are tackling the coronavirus pandemic

In this horrid time, fashion and beauty brands have taken it upon themselves to offer a helping hand in the fight against the global pandemic.

In the past couple of weeks, our lives have changed drastically as we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic. Coronavirus has had an unfortunate effect on the fashion and beauty industry in a number of ways, from factory closures, event cancellations to general economic uncertainty. As China and Italy face the burn of the deadly virus, the two countries who oversee major manufacturing have created a ripple effect on the fashion and beauty industry on a global scale.

As we sit in the comfort of our homes, trying to ride out CONVID-19, we can’t help but notice the huge wave of generosity from the fashion and beauty industry. In troubling times like this, they continue to inspire us by raising huge funds for coronavirus relief, producing masks, scrubs and other essential commodities and donating money to hospital workers and charitable organisations. Here’s how fashion and beauty brands are playing their part in helping those affected by coronavirus.

Fashion brands producing protective face masks

As we face a global shortage of crucial protective equipment like facial masks and gloves, fashion brands are putting a pause on dressmaking and focusing on mask production instead. Brands like Saint Laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga, Revolve and Christian Siriano are manufacturing facial masks for medical workers as the virus can be easily transmitted through respiratory droplets. As they work in close contact with sick people, prioritising the health of medical professionals is of grave importance.

Creating medical scrubs and patient gowns

In addition to facial masks, Gap Inc. is working with manufacturers to develop medical scrubs for medical professionals who come in contact with those tested positive for coronavirus. Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell is also making his team create patient gowns as they work from home.

Beauty brands manufacturing hand sanitizers

Along with facial masks and gloves, hand sanitisers have disappeared from local pharmacies and have become a globally scarce commodity. But fashion and beauty conglomerates like LVMH and L’Oreal have to provide hand sanitizers to every hospital and healthcare worker in Europe. Their perfume factories are now manufacturing hand sanitizers so that every individual has access to protection from the coronavirus.

Brands donating their products to those in need

Some brands in fashion and beauty are recognising the value of their own products and donating it to people in need. Beauty brand, The Body Shop has donated over 300,000 cleansing products to people in Britain, Canada and the United States. Footwear brand, Allbirds has launched an initiative called ‘Buy a pair, give a pair’. According to the program, if you buy a pair of shoes for yourself automatically a pair of shoes will be supplied to a medical worker.

Raising funds for coronavirus relief

Celebrities and designers like Selena Gomez, Ralph Lauren, Anita Dongre, Giorgio Armani and so on have generously played their part in this global pandemic. Other than creating much needed awareness their donations will make a huge difference for the organisations helping medical workers, healthcare professionals and patients suffering from coronavirus.

