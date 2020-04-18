Anna Wintour to take 20 percent pay cut off her USD 2 million a year job due to Coronavirus

Anna Wintour is set to take a 20% pay cut due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Find out more

Anna Wintour who is the artistic director at Vogue US has been one of the most influential people in the fashion industry. She has been the editor-in-chief at Vogue since 1988 and now clearly knows the industry inside out.

Now, coming back to the current situation the pandemic has affected a lot of countries financially out of which the US seems to be one of them. Vogue is trying it's best to overcome the financial losses occurred due to lost advertising campaigns because of the Coronavirus pandemic. All employees above the salaries of USD 10K are set to get a pay cut of 20%. Anna Wintour is one of them who is known to have a USD 2 million annual salary. This came to be known back in 2005 when she was editor-in-chief. Considering that was 15 years ago, she has now become the artistic director and there's a great chance that the numbers would not be the same anymore.

Not just Wintour but the board is also set to have pay cuts. The CEO, Roger Lynch announced in a company memo that he will only take half his salary starting May. This is to ensure that they overcome any advertising losses incurred and do not consider the option of layoffs. However, the pay cut will not affect the employees who fall under the low salary bracket.

What are your thoughts about all this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×