Anne Hathaway is all things perfect as she goes from off duty in leopard print to a pretty summer dress

The actress made two appearances at the Sundance film festival to promote her upcoming film. Check out what she wore.

Anne Hathaway is all set for her upcoming historical fiction drama film The Last Thing He Wanted. The 37-year-old made two appearances at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her film in which she will star opposite Ben Affleck.

For her first look, Hathaway picked out a simple black shirt and tucked it into matching black tailored boot cut trousers. Her shirt featured a ruffle high neck. To make a statement and keep her warm, the actress picked out a leopard printed trench coat from Nili Lotan. It was a single-breasted jacket that fit her well and made for the perfect cover-up and statement piece for her head-to-toe black look. To complete her look, Anne picked out pointed-toe red leather boots to add a fun pop of colour. She completed her look with a cowboy hat which came with gold and silver embellishments on the inside.

Her makeup was clean ad simple - a flawless base with rose pink lips made for a simple yet classy look.

For her next look. the actress picked out a simple pretty printed monochrome maxi dress. It bore full sleeves and a high neck and she completed it with a simple black belt, black leather boots and a black clutch with gold studs on it. What surprised us was that the actress donned pants that matched her dress, below the dress that made for a unique look.

We think that she would have looked eons better sans the pants that could have easily been done away with. Her makeup, on the other hand, was perfect. Her hair was styled into glossy loose waves. Rosy cheeks and peachy plump lips with loads of mascara ensured her glam was on point!

What are your thoughts on both of Hathaway's looks? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

