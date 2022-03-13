Anne Hathaway cut a stylish figure & showed off her curves in a silver Versace dress at the WeCrashed premiere

The all-new Apple TV+ show WeCrashed which is based on real-life married couple Rebekah and Adam Neumann is inspired by the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in lead roles. To attend the red carpet premiere of the show, the 39-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor walked side by side at the Film and Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

For the grand premiere, Hathaway shimmered brightly in a metallic silver Versace dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2021-22 show. The Devil Wears Prada star's silver mesh dress featured a low cut neckline with cut-outs at her waist and was embellished at the midriff with a gold brooch featuring the brand's iconic Medusa head logo. A delicate gold necklace, mini beaded handbag and matching silver open-toe stilettos accessorised the actress' look for the red carpet premiere of the show that is set to begin streaming online on March 18th.

Hathaway's brunette locks were blow-dried in a poker-straight manner with her freshly cut bangs framing her face well as she struck a pose on the red carpet. Her makeup was soft and subtle with pink flushed cheeks, filled-in brows and glossy lips to complete her look as she struck a pose on the red carpet with her co-star who was clad in a pinstripe suit.

We loved Hathaway's dress and think it makes for the perfect outfit for a cocktail party! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

