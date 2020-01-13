Anne Hathaway makes her first appearance post delivery in a sparkly Versace dress and we are all for it

The actress, who was last seen in Modern Love, made a sparkly appearance at the red carpet of the Critics' Choice Awards.

Making her first appearance in this decade after the birth of her second child, Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards in California. She was nominated for an award for her work in Modern Love and wore her hair down on the red carpet and made hearts stop! The actress' last appearance was back in October when she attended the premiere of the show in New York City.

Known for her classy and minimal style, the actress went out of her way to dazzle and shine on the red carpet. Hathaway picked a sparkly dress from Versace and glowed brightly at the event. Her dress came with a silhouette that flattered her post-pregnancy body. It featured a plunging neckline and loose billowing sleeves. From waist-down, it hugged her body and featured a mermaid-like silhouette. To match with her outfit, the actress opted for a retro hairdo. Her hair was parted int he centre and styled into loose glossy waves.

A fresh face with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, well-defined kohl-lined eyes and glossy pink lips completed the actress's look.

To accessorise her look, she opted for stacked-up diamond rings, a pair of statement diamond earrings and a stunning diamond wristlet. A simple shimmery clutch completed her look.

The actress looked absolutely charming and like a vision in the dress. Her look certainly didn't disappoint us!

What are your thoughts on Hathaway's look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

