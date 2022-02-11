Anne Hathaway shows how to make way for the jumpsuit season in a black strapless ensemble: Yay or Nay?

We're always preaching about creating winning looks but how would you do it if you seek comfort with just one outfit? Take for instance how all of us are going gaga over hot dresses, instantly giving no care for the existence of other outfits. Think of the versatile ways from which you could find the chicness of your trousers through a party, date, or brunch outfit like a jumpsuit? There's so much to fashion and we'd love to remind you that it's never a bad idea to experiment.

Lit it up girl, we mean the glamour, and let spring be the best excuse you use for a style revamp. Something that doesn't remind you of sweaty days rather just an ample shot of gorgeousness. The American beauty, Anne Hathaway who has touched our hearts since her performance in The Devil Wears Prada and the latest, Modern Love, made a fabulous red carpet appearance last night at the opening night of The Music Man. Come what may, you'll see her favour black outfits like a longtime fan and pull them off. This time she did so in the most classic way and so did our hearts begin to aflutter with just one look at this one-piece ensemble?

The 39-year-old donned a strapless jumpsuit that entailed a sweetheart neckline which made for a plunging neckline look. Just when one could think this is too plain to call it a lewk, we saw a black belt that cinched her waist. The flared look of her trousers, speak of formal and a dashing appeal that's best to be worn in times of summer as well. She took the leap ahead to nail the look with silver studded drop earrings, strappy black flats, and a magenta arm candy that featured a gold sling and a buckle. The diva opted for shimmery makeup and her fringes just painted it all too pretty for the starlet.

