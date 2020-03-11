Is the annual Cannes Film Festival CANCELLED due to Coronavirus? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/gettyimages-685337152.jpg?itok=DqGwac09

After a few shows in Paris Fashion Week got cancelled, fans suspect that the annual Cannes Film Festival might also get canned due to Coronavirus. Check it out

The world is in fear due to the new virus that has affected hundreds of people worldwide. Due to the Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, governments all across the world are taking initiatives to ban as many public gatherings as possible. Spread through air and touch, the virus is a deadly one with approximately 4000 fatal cases across the world. The new James Bond movie has also been pushed to the fall release due to the same life scare. Not just that but major shows at Paris Fashion Week were called off while others urged their customers to watch the Livestream.

While the effects of the outbreak are real, but what people around the world are now concerned about is the annual Cannes Film Festival. The festival held at the Frech Riviera each year has been a major event for the film industry. Major premiers take during the festival wit who’s who of the industry walking the red carpet.

Scheduled from the 12th of May to the 23rd of May, there has been no official announcement of any cancellations as of now. However, the Cannes based international television conference, MipTV has been cancelled after receiving an official request from the French Government.

Located just a few miles away from the borders of Italy where approximately 3500 people are affected, a report in Indiewire suggests, ‘The festival, however, continues to downplay the drama. On Friday, it sent out a release confirming plans to announce its Official Selection on April 16, per usual.’

While the French Government also has a ban over public gatherings above 1000 till May 31st, we could only wonder what will transpire in the future.

What do you think? Will the festival take place on the mentioned dates or will it get cancelled? Drop-in your comments in the section below.

