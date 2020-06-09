Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb approved staple pieces every girl needs

Trends come and go but classic and simple pieces stay. Check out all the pieces celebrities stock up on and that go with every outfit!

When it comes to fashion, we often get caught up in trends. Whether it is the neon trend, the purple trend, the pantsuit trend or anything else, it has become difficult to keep tabs of things we absolutely 'need'!

But what we often forget, is that trends come and go. Classic pieces stay. While celebrities often start viral trends, they too often go back to basics at the end of the day for it looks chic, makes a statement and are pieces you can't go wrong with. Take a look at some of the classic pieces that celebrities swear by, that never go out of style and always manage to look chic.

's graphic quote tee

When she doesn't have to doll up, Anushka Sharma still looks phenomenal since she sticks to the basics. Her go-to? The graphic quote tee that makes a statement no matter what it is paired with.

's denim jacket

A true denim babe in all sense, Katrina's favourite addition to her outfit is the denim jacket. Whether it is a summer dress or a simple airport look, she always has a denim jacket by her side.

's classic white shirt

While she does love following trends, nobody does basics like Deepika does. Her love for classic white shirts is known by all for she has multiple silhouettes - baggy, fitted, one-shoulder, oversized, all that fall into the white shirt category.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's striped top

Stripes are something the elegant Parisian women swear by, especially in the monochrome shade. Pick out a flattering number like Bebo's and you will be considered well-dressed no matter what you pair it with!

Tara Sutaria's slip dress

Need to throw on something quickly and still look elegant? The slip dress will come in handy. Flattering on all body types, one can't go wrong with this outfit that Tara seems to pull off with ease.

's saree

An Indian girl's closet is incomplete without the drape that looks phenomenal on every woman. Priyanka Chopra knows the power of the saree for she swears by it when she doesn't know what else to wear!

's black leggings

When all else fails, black leggings come to the rescue. They look great with both ethnic and western wear, show off the silhouette and make for a chic addition to any girl's wardrobe.

's blue jeans

A pair of well-fitted blue denims is a must-have for every girl. Whether you want to dress up or dress down, blue jeans are all one needs to complete the look.

's kurta

A well-crafted kurta, is like a saree. Perfect for every occasion. For a formal event, carry along a matching dupatta and pair it with pajamas. For a casual event, dress down in leggings or even jeans for a cool look!

Ananya Panday's blazer

A blazer has the capacity to amp up any outfit whether sported on a simple tee like Anushka's or a classic white shirt like Deepika's. Investing in it will only elevate your wardrobe.

