Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday: Celebs who are totally OBSESSED with their Louis Vuitton bags

Celebrities and luxury handbags go hand in hand with each other. Almost always, they are spotted carrying their favourite arm candies when they are not on the sets. Intentionally or not, they boldly flash their luxury items with swag. From Gucci to Dior, you can find numerous luxury clothes and accessories on the closets of many Hollywood celebrities. But close home, our B-town stars are not lagging behind this trend either.

Celebrities are loaded with luxury and there’s no denying that. Ahuja, Kiara Advani to star kids like Ananya Panday and Alaya F have made their luxury handbags a staple but Louis Vuitton bags have a special place in their hearts. From the monogrammed totes to sling bags, they often sport them with style and flair. Take a look.

Anushka Sharma is one of the chicest and trendiest stars in town. She is often spotted at the airport carrying her luxury bags. She is seen wearing a beige brown full-sleeve cropped jacket with black ankle-length trousers. Her sleek hairdo with white sneakers made a case for comfort styling but the eye-catcher surely was her Louis Vuitton multi pochette bag.

The Queen of Bollywood has impressed us with some of the most female-driven power packed performances in her films. But along with that, she continues to impress us with her excellent fashion choices too. Luxury brands are her favourite and on many occasions, she has flaunted her Louis Vuitton Monogram totes. And these pictures are proof.

Nora Fatehi

Nora is currently one of the hottest stars right now. But the one thing that she has in common with the others is her love for luxury bags. She absolutely adores her Louis Vuitton tote bag that she can’t have enough of.

Ananya Panday

The SOTY 2 star has a thing for LV bags which she is often carrying to the airport. Her cool and chic looks are often accompanied by her arm candy.

Alaya F

To elevate her jolly and vibrant persona the new kid on the block always carries around her favourite LV bags.

Kiara Advani

After back to back hits, Kiara is on a roll. She is known for her famous handbag collection. On a safari, she is seen carrying a Louis Vuitton mini monogrammed backpack that had embellished straps which she paired with her neutral-toned jumpsuit.

Kundra

Shilpa always has her glam game on. She too likes to keep up on trends but she decided to give a personal twist to her monogrammed Louis Vuitton crossbody handbag that came personalized with her initials. She also chose boots of the same shade.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Is there anything Sonam cannot pull off? Wearing a seafoam pantsuit with a Louis Vuitton sling bag and black open toe sandals she looked like a boss.

We are already fans of this trend. What do you think? Let us know.

