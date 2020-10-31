Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt, Rekha: ALL the gorgeous sarees you can rock this Diwali

Here's all the saree inspiration you need to look like a celebrity this Diwali. Check it out

You can barely ever go wrong with a saree. No matter what the occasion, the quintessential nine-yard has the power to make you look good no matter what. Now, that the festive season is upon us, we're here with all the saree inspiration you need. If wearing a saree is not up your alley, we suggest you step out of your comfort zone and try one that will make you feel and look absolutely gorgeous!

Here's all the inspiration you need:

If you wish to look elegant without going OTT, Anushka Sharma is the person you go to for inspiration. The actress surely knows how to balance her look well and the nine-yard seems to be her favourite. The actress chose for a gorgeous floral wonder and styled the flowy number with statement earrings and dewy makeup. It's a great way to amp up your saree game.

Moving on, if you're looking to steal a gorgeous drape from your mother's closet, pick a colour that flatters you the most! Mix it up with a choker necklace and go all in desi with a sleek bun and bindi!

Paint the town with your favourite colour and style it up with a trendy blouse. A t-shirt or a crop top will also work well! When you a colour that speaks volumes, you can time down the styling to a minimum.

If you're looking for saree inspiration, Rekha is the best person to go to. Even with a lot of elements, she knows how to balance things well. You can go about it in the same way by styling your white drapes with jewellery and a statement red lip!

If this year, you're planning to attend an evening Diwali party, choose a midnight blue saree like Shilpa Shetty. Picking out a rather modern blouse to go with it will ensure all eyes are on you!

Silk sarees are a perfect pick for the festive season. Style it will all classic elements - sleek bun, stud earrings, minimal makeup and a high neck blouse and you'll be the centre of attention!

Keep things playful and pick a floral drape this year. You can always switch things up with the kind of jewellery you choose to dress the look up or down!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's idea of perfect festive wear is to keep things traditional with the elements like makeup, gajra and the saree. But, she manages to bring in the fun element with the strappy blouse that is bound to steal the show!

Whose saree look do you like best? Let us know in the comments section below.

