Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli strut out of the airport in an ultra EXPENSIVE ensemble and we cannot keep calm

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s stylish airport look is worth THIS whopping amount. Check it out

Airport looks have been getting immensely popular lately and there’s absolutely no denying that. Celebrities are making sure to put their best foot forward whenever they step out and the airport is just another pace for them to show off their stunning wardrobe. From impeccably styled ensembles to ultra-luxurious apparel, celebs have clearly turned airport lobbies into their very own runway.

Yesterday, was no different as the power couple - & Virat Kohli made sure all eyes were on them at the airport. The couple who returned from their Swiss holiday showed off their ultra-luxurious winter wear at the airport. For the long travel, Anushka kept it stylish with an oversized bomber jacket that served as a layer over a simple black tee. She styled it with a pair of black leggings and thigh-high leather boots. While the look was enough to steal the show, she styled it with a cross-body sling by Balenciaga that costs approximately 45,000 INR.

While her bag is easily worth a normal person’s monthly salary, her husband was no less as he opted to keep it simple in a basic tee by Givenchy and layered it up with a beige coat. The tee was itself worth USD 517 which approximately equals to 36,899 INR. Adding to it, the star cricketer carried a Louis Vuitton travel bag that costs a whopping USD 2197 which is 1,57,143 INR.

What are your thoughts about their ultra-luxurious attire? Let us know in the comments section below.

