Anushka Sharma beats the cold in the most stylish way possible in a ski suit by Prada; Yay or Nay?

Dressing for winters can make you comply with the boringly monotonous task of layering to beat the cold. Well, Anushka Sharma has figured out the right way to nail winter dressing. Check it out!

Putting on a warm yet chic outfit in winters can be depressingly dull. While after adding layers and layers of clothes we might end up looking like a pudgy Santa Claus, that’s not the case when it comes to the leading ladies of Bollywood. They have mastered the art of looking glamorous while beating the bone freezing cold. Take a look at who spent her holidays among the snow clad mountains of Switzerland for ample inspiration. Be prepared to take away some important cues.

The Zero actress was a vision in a ski suit while she was seen spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli. The power couple jetted out to Switzerland for celebrating the New Year’s among the pristine snow-covered Alps. Anushka Sharma opted for an orange ski suit by Prada to combat the freezing winds of Switzerland and looked like a revelation. She chose a pair of round rimmed sunglasses and side swept her loose waves. This is an ideal example of how to nail winter dressing so very eloquently. Just keep a ski suit handy and you are good to go!

It’s hard to look away from the stunning pair to the snow capped mountains around them. What cues are you going to take away from Anushka’s supreme look? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More