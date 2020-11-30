Anushka Sharma can't get enough of yellow: 7 Times she showed us how to wear EVERY outfit in the shade

The actress who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli, has a soft spot for the bright, yellow shade. Take a look at all the ways in which the actress has sported it so far.

No matter where she is or what she's doing, has a smiling face on. The actress who has made a number of appearances off late and has been completing her work before she welcomes her baby in January seems to have a soft spot for yellows. Be it promotional events or off-duty, airport looks, Anushka Sharma and yellow seem to go hand-in-hand!

Here's a rundown of all the shades of yellow the actress has sported so far, that we can't get enough of.

For her most recent shoot, Anushka Sharma looked happy and bright in a sunshine yellow dress by Anita Dongre. She paired this with simple white sneakers, her hair styled into loose waves and minimal makeup.

For her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli, she picked out a white and yellow striped saree by her favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Simple statement earrings and her red sindoor completed the actress' look.

For the promotions of one of her films, the actress stepped into a lovely floral anarkali set with intricate zari embroidery, that she paired with yellow leggings and a simple white dupatta. Heavy gold earrings and a red lip completed her look.

Known for her comfortable and sporty street style, the actress picked out a simple black crop top that she paired with ripped leggings and sneakers. A bright yellow denim cropped jacket added a pop of colour to her dark and moody airport look.

For the promotions of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma picked out a sexier dress in a bright sunshine yellow shade. This halter-neck strappy ensemble featured a ruffle neckline and a slit that showed off her toned legs. Her hair styled into tousled waves, silver minimal earrings and a nude lip completed her look.

Post her workout at home, Anushka Sharma gave us a peek into her workout/loungewear, which also had a touch of her favourite colour to it! A simple yellow sports bra paired with black leggings was all she needed to prove that her style was on point!

To beat the cold, Anushka picked out yet another jacket, this time a puffer one by Prada, to stay cosy while heading out of the city. She styled this with a simple white tee and black loose jeans for a casual look.

We love how well the colour suits Anushka Sharma. No wonder she has a soft spot for it! Which of her yellow outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

