Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday in a floral mini dress worth ₹85k; YAY or NAY?

Anushka Sharma has made it pretty clear that she likes to keep her personal life personal and loves to enjoy her private time with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli and baby girl, Vamika. In recent times, the actress has always been spotted keeping it comfy and casual with her outfits, and embracing the mom life effortlessly.

On Sunday, the Chakda Xpress actress celebrated her 34th birthday with her husband and close friends. Both, Virat and Anushka posed pictures from their cosy celebrations wherein the actress was seen wearing a simple, floral white mini dress from the shelves of the brand, Zimmerman and is worth ₹85,689 (USD 1,122) approximately.

The dress has been crafted from a cotton-linen blend and came in a pleasant ivory shade, making it just perfect for this unbearable summer weather. The dress was decked with a floral pattern in a romantic pastel pink and green finish. The sleeveless dress featured a round neckline, ruched detailing with a flared hem and a bodycon silhouette on the bodice.

Anushka maintained the minimalism of her outfit by accessorising it with dainty diamond ear studs, a quirky black ring and beige and gold strappy sandals. She left her short tresses open in a side parting.

For her makeup, the actress went for a glossy base, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a pinkish nude lip shade.

What do you think of Anushka Sharma’s birthday outfit? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

