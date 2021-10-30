Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: 5 Celebs who will inspire you to wear matha pattis on your big day

by Tulip Das   |  Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:54 PM IST  |  20.6K
   
After the festive season is over, there will be a huge wedding rush all across the country. Since weddings are a big deal to Indian brides as well for the families involved, ladies are obviously looking forward to the big day as they want to look their absolute best in their gorgeous attires. Brides-to-be, we know how you are busy shopping for every nitty-gritty thing but if you can't decide upon your wedding jewellery, who better to look up to than our Bollywood celebs. 

If you love extravaganza, then a simple maang tikka won't do for you. A traditional headgear is what you need, which is the matha patti. Bridal attires and all that makeup may be the highlight of your day, but the right accessories will help you elevate your bridal look. From Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Kajal Aggarwal, all these celebs have opted for elaborate headpieces and looked no less beautiful. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone

deepika-mathapatti.jpg

Deepika Padukone wed Ranveer Singh against the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como, Italy. As we know, their wedding took place in both their traditions, Sindhi and Konkani. Honouring her Konkani heritage, Deepika wore a brocade silk Kanjeevaram saree. Her elegance was elevated in South Indian temple jewellery including statement jhumkas, a necklace, kadas and an elaborate matha patti which had baroque pearls, emeralds and rubies. Without going overboard, she maintained a perfect balance between her garb and jewellery.

Anushka Sharma

anushka-mathapatti.jpg

Who can forget Anushka's dreamy wedding? Anushka clad in a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga looked ethereal on her wedding day. The dress had intricate floral embroidery in gold and Anushka's complementing jewellery only accentuated her beauty. She wore a layered kundan set, a nathani and a matha patti with uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and decorated with pearls all from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

sonam-mathapatti.jpg

Sonam went full dramatic on her wedding day. She wore a traditional red and gold lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. She looked like the perfect Indian bride with a choker necklace, a guttapusalu neckpiece, traditional jhumkas along with a multi-layered matha patti adorned with pearls and a huge jadau tika. Her headpiece was a bit unusual but made for a gorgeous accessory.

Kajal Aggarwal

kajal-mathapatti.jpg

Kajal's wedding to Gautam Kitchlu was a lavish affair that saw an amalgamation of many cultures. Kajal wore an Anamika Khanna multi-hued lehenga featuring intricate zardosi work with floral patterns. She wore uncut diamond jewellery with emeralds while opting for heirloom pieces such as her matha patti and nathni. What attracted us the most was the simple headpiece bearing moon-shaped patterns that looked stunning on her.

Kriti Sanon

kriti_sanon-lehenga-mathapatti.jpg

Kriti Sanon for her bridal look in the film Hum Do Hamare Do picked out a burnt orange Seema Gujral lehenga featuring heavy gold embroidery in beautiful patterns along with gota patti work. Looking beautiful as ever, she accessorised with a heavy neckpiece, kundan earrings, bangles and a dainty and simple matha patti, an excellent choice for brides who don't want their headpiece to steal away the attention.

So whose matha patti inspired you the most? Tell us in the comments.

Comments
