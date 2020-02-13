Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Wendell Rodricks picked THESE Bollywood actresses as his showstoppers

The ace designer passed away earlier last night. While the fashion industry mourns his loss, we take a look at his most popular Bollywood showstoppers

Last evening was a sad one for the Indian fashion scene. Ace fashion designer and LGBTQ Rights activist, Wendell Rodricks passed away in his home in Goa. He was 59 years old and his demise shook not just the fashion industry but the film fraternity as well.

The designer received the Padma Shri award back in 2014 for his contribution to fashion. He also made an appearance in Madhur Bhandarkar's film, Fashion. The designer was also known for raising concerns about social issues and the environment.

The designer reportedly died of a heart attack. He was known for introducing multiple names including and , to the Bollywood film industry.

While we mourn the designer's loss, we also recollect all the celebrities who shared stage and screen space with the designer during his time.

Anushka Sharma

The actress was discovered by Rodricks at the young age of 18 and even modeled for him, acting as showstopper for the designer. Sharma credits Wendell for her plunge into the industry and for encouraging her to move from Bangalore to Mumbai for her career.

Deepika Padukone

Wendell spotted Padukone and chose her to feature her on the runway and even recommended director Farah Khan to pick Padukone for her film Om Shanti Om! "Deepika was barely two years into modelling. I made her open the show," said Wendell who went on to tell , who was Farah Khan's close friend that he recommended Padukone. And the rest was history!



The two worked together as the made an appearance in Madhur Bhandarkar's film, Fashion, where Ranaut acted as Rodricks' showstopper in the film. Kangana also walked the runway with the designer as she played muse for him and multiple designers for a larger show.

Malaika Arora

The model took to her Instagram to share the grief she felt after hearing about the designer's passing. The duo were close friends and Arora even featured on the designer's autobiography, The Green Room. She represented the designer at large scale events including Lakme Fashion Week and was a part of his close-knit group. Wendell recommended Deepika Padukone's name to Arora, who then mentioned her to Om Shanti Om director Farah Khan.

Diana Penty

The Cocktail actress who began her career as a model, also worked with the ace designer as she played showstopper for one of his shows. She too credited Wendell for introducing her to the world of fashion over 10 years ago and believing in her.

Evelyn Sharma

The actress who made quite a mark with her character in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, also strutted the runway for the director. She acted as showstopper for him, being one of the multiple Bollywood divas the director introduced to the film industry.

