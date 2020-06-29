  1. Home
  2. fashion

Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Celebs show you how to rock your boyfriend's oversized Tshirt in style

Oversized tees are one of the comfiest things to wear. But, what if we tell you that you can transform even the simplest of t-shirts in a stylish manner? Check out all these celebrity-approved ways!
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2020 06:36 pm
Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Celebs show you how to rock your boyfriends oversized Tshirt in styleAnushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Celebs show you how to rock your boyfriends oversized Tshirt in style
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the best feelings in the world is to grab your boyfriend’s or dad’s oversized tees and hoodies. It looks like we’re not the only ones who love to do that, even celebrities swear by their loose baggy t-shirts and have often showed the world how to style it. From belting it up to rocking it with a pair of shorts, there are a lot of ways to make a statement in something as simple as a t-shirt. Here are all the ways you can rock it too: 

Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to glam up even with the simplest of T-shirts. This yellow baggy tee was tucked into a pair of high-waisted denims and styled with sky-rocketing heels. Trendy arm candy and sunglasses make for a stunning look. 

Moving away from Kareena’s glamorous looks, Janhvi shows the world how to rock even the simplest of T-shirts in a trendy way. Skinny jeans and a pair of chunky shoes makes for an easy and effortless look. 

Anushka Sharma and her love for oversized t-shirts is pretty evident. She is often seen rocking her baggy tees with shorts and denim jackets. 

Alia Bhatt’s go-to outfit is also a baggy tee and a pair of ribbed jeans. Nothing looks good as much as a classic pair of denim and a white Tshirt. Always a killer combo!

Deepika Padukone has also proved her love for baggy Tshirts multiple times but this twinning moment with her sister stands to be our favourite!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement