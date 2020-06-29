Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: Celebs show you how to rock your boyfriend's oversized Tshirt in style

Oversized tees are one of the comfiest things to wear. But, what if we tell you that you can transform even the simplest of t-shirts in a stylish manner? Check out all these celebrity-approved ways!

One of the best feelings in the world is to grab your boyfriend’s or dad’s oversized tees and hoodies. It looks like we’re not the only ones who love to do that, even celebrities swear by their loose baggy t-shirts and have often showed the world how to style it. From belting it up to rocking it with a pair of shorts, there are a lot of ways to make a statement in something as simple as a t-shirt. Here are all the ways you can rock it too:

Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to glam up even with the simplest of T-shirts. This yellow baggy tee was tucked into a pair of high-waisted denims and styled with sky-rocketing heels. Trendy arm candy and sunglasses make for a stunning look.

Moving away from Kareena’s glamorous looks, Janhvi shows the world how to rock even the simplest of T-shirts in a trendy way. Skinny jeans and a pair of chunky shoes makes for an easy and effortless look.

and her love for oversized t-shirts is pretty evident. She is often seen rocking her baggy tees with shorts and denim jackets.

’s go-to outfit is also a baggy tee and a pair of ribbed jeans. Nothing looks good as much as a classic pair of denim and a white Tshirt. Always a killer combo!

has also proved her love for baggy Tshirts multiple times but this twinning moment with her sister stands to be our favourite!

