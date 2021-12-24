Anushka Sharma defines comfort and cool the best in a white top and tie dye sweatpants: Yay or Nay?

Not down to party outdoors all night? Well, let’s talk about lounging in style on Christmas Eve. And, we all know dancing doesn’t look and feel the best when dolled up in dresses alone. Be the girl who fell in love with the quarantine-favourite and most-banked outfit yet again. While celebrities around us are super busy bombarding our screens with the party and festive fits, Anushka Sharma did the otherwise and showed every outfit has its own flair of bringing glam to the table.

The 33-year-old always knows how to find comfort be with the simplest or the prettiest of outfits be it with a dramatic-sleeved dress, ripped jeans, shirts, or so on. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress dropped a few pictures today on social media and we see a very comfy vibe that makes us want to stay snug. It’s winter, after all, say thanks to the weather or her style that called for a cool and warm pair of pants.

Anushka merged a causal and an athleisure look together in the form of a white crew-neck top that came with short sleeves which she tucked inside sweatpants to create a polished yet smooth look. Can’t decide whether it’s the breathable sweatpants or tie-dye prints that made stronger waves this year, but we currently can’t get over both. The Sultan starlet’s had her skin’s dewiness on and her bob parted to one side which looked fabulous as the sun’s rays complimented her entire look.

