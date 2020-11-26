Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump in a breezy sunshine yellow Anita Dongre dress for a shoot: Yay or Nay?

The mother-to-be looked radiant as she was papped on the sets of a shoot. Take a closer look at her ootd!

has always managed to make news when she has stepped out. The Pari actress turned producer is known for not just her acting and dancing, but her excellent sense of style as well. Be it her airport or red carpet looks, Anushka Sharma always manages to leave both fans and critics impressed with all her looks. She has time and again proved that she also loves experimenting with her outfits.

The diva who hopes to complete all her pending projects by December, before welcoming her baby in January, stepped out for a shoot last evening. She kept it simple and casual in a bright, sunshine yellow dress by Anita Dongre. The bright yellow dress bore heavy embroidery around the neck and minimal embroidery all over the outfit. Keeping her look comfortable, Sharma slipped into comfortable white sneakers. She chose to accessorise her look with simple hoop earrings.

Anushka's makeup was kept to a bare minimum with simple makeup, brown lips and her hair styled into loose waves to complete her breezy look.

The Anita Dongre number highlighted Anushka's baby bump subtly and ensured the actress looked fresh and radiant, while complimenting her skin tone.

We love Anushka Sharma's look from head-to-toe and the way she subtly showed off her bump.

What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma's Anita Dongre outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

