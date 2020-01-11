Anushka Sharma jets out of the city in a trench coat from our dreams and a Louis Vuitton sling: Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma’s airport look is all you need for your next flight out of the city. Browse through!

With cameras glaring at them almost every time they step out and people expecting them to throw major OOTD inspiration even on their way to fetch some groceries, being a celeb has its own cons. Even in such cumbersome situations our very own leading ladies of Bollywood almost always ace their fashion game. On the red carpet or on their way to get on a flight, they manage to put out stunning looks so effortlessly. Take for instance. From wearing over the top numbers on the red carpet to dressing down for a quick gym run, she always puts her best foot forward. As for us, there is simply no second-guessing that her airport wardrobe is a balanced amalgamation of comfort and glamour.

On her way to hop on a flight today, the Zero actress opted for a pair of high waisted slim fit ankle-length pants. She slipped on a round neck simple white tee and layered it with a cropped trench coat with cape detailing. It is marked in stone that carrying a bag both stylish and functional to the airport is essential. Anushka grabbed a crossbody bag by Louis Vuitton with an additional round pouch. She wore a pair of cool white kicks. The diva bailed out on makeup and kept her skin bare, pulling back her middle-parted sleek hair in a bun. Finally, she threw on a pair of shades and topped off her look.

We loved the fact that Anushka stuck to the essentials in every girl’s closet and layered it with a quirky cropped trench coat. Her airport look definitely hit it out of the park for us.

What do you think about her ensemble? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More