Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: 5 Stars who took yellow to an iconic level with anarkalis

If you've assumed that ethnic ensembles are on their way out this season, think again. Summer is upon us and so is the rush of wedding invites. With yellow everywhere this season, we're all for the team 'pick up this hue and go on a glam roll'. If you're looking for a classy and royal set of outfits housed with pretty statement-making skills, here's how to trust that all things fabulous do exist with anarkalis around. Check out how your Bollywood divas took these up and had us at every look!

Karisma Kapoor

Fresh out of the wedding diaries. If you've missed swooning over this starlet's latest style for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi celebration, here's how she set her OOTD. She opted for a Punit Balana mustard yellow combo designed with chanderi silk that entailed marodi and resham work. She matched her organza silk dupatta to that of her churidar and maxi length kurta. The star wore it all with gold embroidered juttis, heavy jewellery, and a potli bag.

Kriti Sanon

Have you taken a call that you no longer want to be an anarkali girl? For an intimate engagement party, the best decision could be made with this Anita Dongre set. The Bachchhan Paandey actress dressed up like ultra-pretty in a flower printed midi kurta that was teamed with the same printed dupatta with tassels and plain churidar. She styled her day's look with juttis and gold chaandbalis.

Anushka Sharma

What's better than yellow? Gold. What's chicer than gold? Yellow. All in all, the Sultan actress' embroidered anarkali is what we need for a reception. The Sultan star chose to be a stunner in a three-quarter sleeved kurta that had an overlap design and a flare-like silhouette which she paired up with churidar and a white dupatta. Her two-tiered jhumkas, bangles, and strappy stilettos completed her look like magic.

Katrina Kaif

Say hello to all things lit! The Sooryavanshi star had us enchanted as she donned an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla floor-length anarkali. The colourful blend of yellow, white, pink, and silver was well complemented with embroidery. Keeping it blissfully hot was the side cut-out detail. Her ethnic look was assembled together with a dupatta that suited her so well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

An anarkali that straight up ventures into the luxe glam territory and could have your heart captured at first sight. The goddess of fashion rocked a Ridhi Mehra's georgette golden yellow Mehry anarkali. The hand-embroidered set that a blast of sequins, pearls, and mirrors was combined with a sheer net dupatta. To accessorise it, she added regal accessories like an ice blue choker and chaandbalis from Malabar Gold and Diamonds.





Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

