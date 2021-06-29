Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 3 Stunning floral sarees that lives in our mind rent free

Pastel hues and elegant sarees are a combo that no woman can say no to. Take inspiration from these B-town divas to ace the style.

Summer is the season of floral prints and sarees are a classic style that instantly gives one a feminine elegance. Our favourite Bollywood stars have left no stones unturned in donning fabulous sarees in different styles. Ethnic festive looks or glam party-ready looks, sarees can be your BFF to stand out from the crowd. There is no way you can go wrong or go unnoticed wearing an elegant floral saree. Though the summer has subsided and the monsoon is singing its glory, floral sarees can be your winning choice in making a statement no matter what the occasion or season is. Take cues from these Bollywood fashionistas to accessorise and style up your floral saree in the most enticing way.

One of the all-time best floral saree is ’s pastel green number by ace designer Sabyasachi. The festive ready drape featured a minimally embellished border and floral pattern all over in subtle pastel shades. The romantic printed saree is definitely a show-stopper outfit with its elegant design and muted shades. Anushka teamed the look with statement earrings that brought in the much-needed drama to her gorgeous look. She signed off the regal look with tiny green bindi and minimal makeup.

For Bharat movie promotional look, sported an A-class pastel pink floral saree with a sleek pink belt that accentuated her envious curves. A matching full sleeve blouse featuring the same floral print and shoulder-grazing drop earrings complimented her style. Rosy cheeks, smokey eye makeup and pink lips perfected her chic, fuss-free yet graceful look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s powder blue organza saree was a custom made number from the label Picchika. It bore her nickname ‘Bebo’ written on it in pink. She teamed the floral saree with a one-shouldered blouse in a matching colour. Dewy makeup, nude lips and fake lashes got her glam game on point. She let her saree do all the talking and skipped heavy-duty accessories for a simple pair of dainty earrings. Braided locks completed her simple yet stunning look in the pastel floral saree.

Which of the three diva's pastel floral numbers did you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

