Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif: 8 celeb approved ways to style the white sneaker with EVERY outfit 

White sneakers never go out of style and nobody knows this better than Bollywood divas! Check out every way to style them.

When it comes to fashion, some styles never go out. They are classic, trendy and remain that way for ages to come. One such style, is the white sneaker. They have been popular for generations now and the trend is still going strong as millennial today too, prefer to sport the white sneaker on every possible occasion. Be it with pretty party dresses, chic pantsuits, athleisure outfits, and even kurtas, white sneakers seem to add a renowned idea of chic to every outfit.

When it comes to fashion, who better to take inspiration from than our Bollywood divas? Whether it is the airport, a night of drinks or anything else, their go-to, too, seems to be white sneakers. Check out all the ways they are sporting it!



The Queen of easy dressing, Anushka paired white sneakers with a cropped jacket and legging to make for a chic look at the airport. An LV sling and dark sunnies completed her look.



Amping up her simple athletic look, Deepika paired white sneakers with cycling shorts, a crisp white shirt and a denim jacket. Athleisure for the win!



Going monotone with a head-to-toe white look is Katrina's idea of looking fashionable. And we can't agree more!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever wondered if you can wear white sneakers with an ethnic outfit? Well, Bebo proves you can! We love how she paired a khaki coloured kurta set with a leather jacket and white sneakers, to make for the ultimate rebel look.

Sara Ali Khan

Looking like the milennial kid she is, Sara paired her sneakers with distressed denims and a colourful off-shoulder tee!



Casual chic is the new in! Giving the crisp pantsuit a more casual feel, is Shraddha Kapoor who paired her green number with clean, white sneakers!

Ananya Panday

Looking like the ultimate girl-next-door, Ananya gave a twist to her look by sporting open-toe white sneakers with her white sequin dress.

Janhvi Kapoor

Heading out to a party? Take cure from Janhvi Kapoor on how to sport a bodycon off-shoulder dress with white kicks for ultimate comfort while you dance the night away!

Karisma Kapoor

Sporting a fusion look, Karisma opted for a white kurta with white keds. Take cue from her on how to sport chic ethnic outfits with sneakers for your next festival!

How do you like to sport your white sneakers? Let us know in the comment section below.

