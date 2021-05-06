Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Celeb approved ways to style a white shirt with blue jeans

Summer is here in full swing. One outfit that is a staple during summers and makes for the ultimate casual as well as comfortable to be in.

A combination one can't go wrong with at all is the white and blue combination. A favourite among us and celebrities as well is the simple crisp white shirt and blue jeans combination. The outfit is perfect to take to a casual outing, lunch, or even the perfect number to lounge in at home. It also makes for the ideal outfit for a zoom date! Here's how you can style your outfit to look fashionably forward.



Known for her effortlessly stylish and chic looks, it comes as no surprise that Anushka Sharma is at the top of our list. She picked out a simple Jacquemus wrap-style shirt with statement collars. She wore this over a pair of distressed sky blue jeans. A pair of black stilettos completed her look.



If you're a fan of layering, take notes from Katrina Kaif on how to do denim on denim right. She wore her white shirt with a pair of high-waisted jeans and topped it off with a cropped denim jacket for a cool girl look.



For a trendy, millennial look, take inspiration from Deepika Padukone. A fan of the oversized white shirt and baggy jeans trend, we aren't surprised that DP gave this iconic look a new twist. She sported a black strapless corset over her outfit for a contrasting look. She paired this with black statement stilettoes that bore simple bows on them.



If you're stepping out for a date night with bae or even a zoom date, Shraddha Kapoor's simple white shirt with oversized sleeves, a notched collar and a deep neck makes for the perfect look. A pair of white t-strap stilettos and her sleek hair completed Shraddha's look.

Always on-trend, we love how comfortable Sonam Kapoor looks in the go-to outfit. She aced the effortlessly stylish look with a crisp white shirt that bore balloon sleeves and paired it with blue jeans that were rolled up. Black loafers, her hair pulled into a bun and burgundy lips completed her look.

