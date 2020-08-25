Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif to Tara Sutaria: 8 Times ethnic chokers completed every Bollywood diva's look

Gone are the days when divas would wear long, dangling layers of jewels to accessorise. Today, all they need is a chic choker to complete their desi outfits. See how the leading ladies of Bollywood did it!

A desi look is often considered incomplete without accessories. Be it jhumkas, a nath, a matha Patti and bangles, they all complete the outfit and elevate one's look. But one piece that changes the focal point of the outfit and draws attention to it, is the choker. And who better to take inspiration from on how to sport it, than Bollywood's leading ladies?

Take a look at how they have sported chokers in the past.

Tara Sutaria

Tara looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga. A statement pink and green polki and pearl choker with matching earrings gave her look an extra oomph to complete her elegant look.



For her BFF's wedding, Alia paired her ink blue sharara saree with a contrasting baby pink choker and matching matha-patti. It complimented her flushed, dewy glow well.



Katrina matched her oxidised silver choker with red details, with her frilly red dress for an interesting and unusual subtle glam look.



The diva completed her black and gold glamorous lehenga with a brilliant emerald green choker necklace and matching earrings, to make for a regal look.



Sharma complimented her green Sabyasachi sequin saree with a matching choker and earrings set also by the designer. Her seamless, glowing makeup and hair pulled back into a ponytail ensured she looked ethereal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood kept it stylish in an ice blue lehenga that she wore with a lovely pearl and polki choker. With a dusky glam look and a few face-framing tendrils pulled out from her ponytail, she looked like a vision!



A fan of all things ethnic, Kangana accessorised her black silk saree with a choker made from a string of pearls and a golden pendant in the middle.

Kajol

Known for her stunning desi looks and excellent choice in sarees, Kajol also opted for a lovely floral saree and black blouse. Her polki choker and no other accessories ensured the actress looked regal and elevated her look.

Which actress' ethnic choker is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

