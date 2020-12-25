Anushka Sharma keeps her maternity wardrobe comfy yet stylish as she steps out in a black maxi; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma again shows the world that comfort goes a long way as she steps out in the city. Check it out

The Mommy to be, has been making quite a lot of buzz when it comes to her maternity style. The actress is surely making the most of her comfy wardrobe with some of the most stunning styles and effortless pieces. We love the fact that she's not taking her maternity style too seriously and doing what she does best - keep things easy and effortless. While Ms Sharma's due date is coming closer, she's often seen making a run at the clinic. This means more maternity looks and by the looks of it, her new looks are always better than the older ones.

Yesterday, she stepped out in yet another casual look and this time around she chose to keep things simple in a plain black maxi dress. The high-neck wonder bore no sleeves and flared out in a straight cut. It hemmed right above her ankles making it a cropped maxi. She styled the classic black dress with a pair of white Converse shoes that have clearly been a favourite during her pregnancy. She's definitely someone who likes to keep things comfortable and her choice of footwear and clothing definitely gives it away.

The actress then stepped out make-up free while a white mask covered most of her face. The mother to be then let her naturally wavy mane down in a side part while she rushed to the car. She ditched her bag and accessories and only kept her phone in the hand for the appointment. What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

