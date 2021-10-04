Anushka Sharma keeps it short and pretty in a black floral dress; Yay or Nay?

If you think floral dresses have taken a backseat in the closet since fall is here already, you are wrong. You can rock floral dresses any season and will clear up your doubts. The new mommy is back to work and that means more fashion choices. While Anushka keeps her casual off-duty looks edgy and chic, floral dresses might not be a go-to option for her. But she can rock it nonetheless.

Today, the NH 10 actress was papped outside Mumbai in a black floral dress. She just returned from London where she has been serving major style goals with her all-casual outfits that included baggy jeans and oversized sweatshirts. A few days ago also, she stepped out in an olive green shirt and black ripped jeans. Well, today was different as she donned a mini dress with a V neckline. The dress featured interesting floral prints in pink, white and yellow hues and deep green leaf prints as well. The flared outfit also featured sheer three-quartered sleeves that she paired with black strappy sandals.

Taking the no-accessory route, she kept it pretty simple and donned a black mask to match the outfit. We also get a clear look at her toned and flawless legs. Anuska's side-parted hairdo was topped off with neatly done eyebrows and kohl eyes. As perfect and jolly as ever, she smiled and waved at the paps and obliged for photographs.

We think this makes for a cool brunch outfit if you style it with the right accessories. What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments.

