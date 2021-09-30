Anushka Sharma kept her OOTD admirably cool in a green shirt and ripped jeans; Yay or Nay?

If you've been an enthusiast of sweatpants wherein you assume that jeans are a thing of the past, rethink because here's another inspiration that will make you instantly slip into one. is back to work which means for us fashion mavens, there are lessons to seek. Papped today in a casual fit, we're ready to jumpstart our love for jeans.

The Sui Dhaaga actress has long been serving some great style tips on how to style baggy jeans and sweatshirts whether you’re indulging in a fun day at the park or strolling through the mesmerising streets of London, her outfits have been undeniably chic and how. A sunny day or ultra-gloomy, you’re always in for a surprise with this starlet as your fashion queen. Spotted at a shoot location a couple of hours ago, Anushka picked out an olive green denim shirt that bore buttons in black which was elevated in a classic manner as she tucked it inside black ripped jeans that came with frayed hems. She also rolled up the sleeves to create a very up-to-the-minute look which spelled S for so very spot on.

Amplifying the potential of this outfit was her Nike dunk white and black sneakers. With a middle-parted hairdo, neatly done eyebrows, and a black mask her day’s look was sealed off in a fuss-free pattern. You can work this outfit with a crossbody bag to informal events and tie your hair into a ponytail.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 7 Times celebs made us say ‘sheer beauty’ in black outfits