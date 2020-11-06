Anushka Sharma knows how to rock an anarkali in EVERY shade: 6 Times she inspired us for festive season

The actress knows what silhouette flatters her and cannot stop sporting the simple anarkali, giving us all the inspiration for the festive season. Take a look!

is one actress who has mastered the art of figuring out what looks good on her. The diva doesn't shy away from experimenting with her looks and openly embraces both Indian and Western outfits. When it comes to desi looks, Sharma seems to have a favourite - Anarkalis!

They seem to be her pick for a fool-proof look no matter what. Take a look at the 6 times she picked out anarkalis, showing us how to do it right!

The first pick we can't get over, is her simple royal blue anarkali with minimal gold detail work. Gold buttons and sleeves, paired with a tan dupatta, makes for a simple yet elegant look for the festive season, we think!

If you're more into lighter tones, take inspiration from this creamy white anarkali by Manish Malhotra she styled in a fuss-free manner with simple silver juttis, a bangle and statement earrings. A clean look perfect for every occasion.

Darker colours more your type? We love this fit and flare style anarkali the diva sported with gold embroidered floral work at the bottom. It made for a simple yet sophisticated and sharp look. A fuss-free necklace made for the perfect accessory for this look.

For a more traditional look, Sharma picked a lime green anarkali with colourful gold and pink foil print all over it. A simple leaf green dupatta and gold juttis, complemented with gold earrings completed the diva's look.

Picking out a more colourful and vibrant hue, Anushka looked divine in a bright yellow wrap-style anarkali with detailed embroidery all over it. Styled with metallic gold heels and matching earrings, a contrasting white dupatta completed her look.

For a more detailed glamorous look, Anushka wore a white anarkali with deep maroon floral embroidery on top and at the hem, that made for a grand and contrasting look. Berry-hued lips and minimal earrings made for the perfect addition to this glamorous outfit.

Which of her anarkalis do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

