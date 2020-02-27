Anushka Sharma looks ethereal and is a sight to behold in a sequin dress by Tanieya Khanuja: Yay or Nay?

Anushka picked out a white dress made from large sequins and hit the ball right out of the court in the outfit! Check it out!

is currently on tour with hubby Virat Kohli. The duo seem to be having a blast in New Zealand where Virat is playing for India while Sharma cheers for him. The diva is known not just for her films but also for her easy style statements. Sharma's style is known to be one of the easiest to recreate for she always opts for comfort and sticks to the classics while leaving us enchanted by not just her off-duty looks but her fantastic red-carpet ones as well!

With her latest look, it is safe to say that Anushka Sharma didn't disappoint us.

The actress picked out a cream gown by designer Tanieya Khanuja that was made entirely from large sequins, getting on the sequin outfit bandwagon. The white outfit featured a deep, plunging v-neckline that showed off her cleavage. It also bore lose sleeves that were cropped at her arms. The dress fit her like a glove and hugged her body, showing off her hourglass figure.

Leaving the dazzle to her dress, Sharma went with a simple makeup look. A flawless base, barely-there blush, filled-in brows and well-highlighted eyes complete with peachy lips completed her look. Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled back into a sleek ponytail that had lots of volume at the end.

Anushka Sharma was styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai and we think she looked absolutely perfect. We love that the look was not overdone with accessories. The makeup too was flawless, making the look a huge yay for us!

What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

