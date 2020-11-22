  1. Home
Anushka Sharma looks glamorous in a teal green dress as she heads back to work: Yay or Nay?

The mom-to-be looked glamorous in a lovely one-shoulder teal green gown as she stepped out to shoot for an advertisement in the city. Take a look.
Anushka Sharma looks glamorous in a teal green dress as she heads back to work: Yay or Nay?Anushka Sharma looks glamorous in a teal green dress as she heads back to work: Yay or Nay?
Anushka Sharma has always managed to be in positive spirits and is always at her happiest. The diva who is currently expecting her baby with hubby and captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, stepped out of him to commence work. The actress who has been sporting lovely traditional outfits for a while now and doing maternity style right stepped out for an ad shoot in the city and put a different foot forward. 

For her shoot, Anushka Sharma looked radiant in a teal green dress which featured one strap that went around her shoulder. The fit-and-flare style dress was airy enough for her to breathe. While stepping out of her vanity van, the diva cradled her baby bump carefully. She kept her look simple and stepped out sans accessories. Tan sandals made for a contrasting effect against her simple outfit. 
Her black cropped hair was styled in a poker-straight glossy manner adding some glamour to her look. Kohl-lined eyes and a simple white mask completed her look for the shoot. 

We love how the colour of the outfit perfectly complimented her skin tone. The actress is surely giving us some maternity style goals in this look that we love from head to toe!
What are your thoughts on Anushka's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

