Anushka Sharma looks magical in a feathery beige gown as she poses with Virat Kohli; YAY or NAY?

Anushka Sharma has made it pretty clear that she likes to keep her personal life personal and loves to enjoy her private time with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli and baby girl, Vamika. In recent times, the actress has always been spotted keeping it comfy and casual with her outfits, and embracing the mom life effortlessly. However, she treated her fans on Saturday with sizzling photoshoot pictures with her husband Virat Kohli.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress who likes to keep it simple these days, was seen decked up in a body-hugging embellished outfit after a very long time. Anushka posed next to bae, Virat Kohli dressed in a see-through beige gown. The gown was decked in sequins and beadwork all over, amplifying the glam quotient. It was adorned with feathers on the flare and the full sleeves, adding drama to the look. The outfit fit Anushka’s petite frame like a glove.

Since the gown was already so embellished, the diva kept the accessories minimal and classy with a pair of square-shaped diamond studs and a fingering. She kept her short hair open in soft waves with a side parting. For her makeup, the actress kept it simple with a shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in brows, beaming highlighter, bronzer, subtle blush and a nude pink lip shade.

While Anushka looked like a royal Queen, Virat complemented her phenomenally in a suave suit. The cricketer couldn’t keep his eyes off his wife as he posed next to her in a crisp black suit. His dapper attire featured a classic off-white shirt layered with a black blazer and matching trousers. He sealed his look with an elegant black tie. Virat added some flamboyance to the look with a statement-making silver metal watch and a contrasting purple pocket square.

What do you think of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s photoshoot look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

