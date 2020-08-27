1
Anushka Sharma looks RADIANT & flaunts baby bump in an Irene Nicholas polka dot dress to announce Virushka Jr

In an instagram post with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma shared that the couple is expecting their first baby! Take a look at her ootd for the happy post.
Anushka Sharma looks RADIANT & flaunts baby bump in an Irene Nicholas polka dot dress to announce Virushka Jr

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have done it yet again! The couple has set the internet ablaze by announcing that the duo are expecting their first child in January, through an Instagram post. 
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" she captioned the picture of herself and Virat Kohli looking their happiest with glowing smiles while Anushka flaunted her baby bump in a simple summer dress. 

In the picture Anushka shared, she wore a black summer dress with white polka dots on it. It featured a frilled hem at the sleeves and the bottom. The smocked mini dress by Los Angeles based designer Irene Nicholas, hugged her figure and highlighted her baby bump well. Since she was at home, the actress chose not to accessorise and completed her outfit with her diamond wedding band and a dainty necklace. 
A fresh face with absolutely no makeup and her hair styled in a side-parted manner and left loose. 

Virat Kohli who stood beside her, was also all smiles in the photograph. He kept it simple and opted for a simple grey cotton tee and white pants. A black strap watch on his wrist completed the skipper's off-duty look. 

The couple also previously broke the internet when their wedding pictures from Italy surfaced, where both Anushka and Virat wore Sabyasachi outfits and looked their happiest! 

We are elated by this news and can't wait to get a peek of Virushka Jr! Here's wishing the happy couple a hearty congratulations. 

Credits :instagram

