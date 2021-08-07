Anushka Sharma loves to relax and we have proof: 5 Times the actress looked stylish in loungewear

New mommy, has made it pretty clear that she likes to keep her personal life personal and loves to enjoy her private time with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli and baby girl, Vamika. She enjoys her time relaxing at home and while she is away in London with her family, she makes comfort her utmost priority when it comes to her clothing. Even though her outfits look super comfortable, they still make a strong style statement. Unlike most of the actresses, Anushka's instagram feed is filled with her dressed in her comfy pajamas and loungewear. So here, we have all the times the actress gave us major style goals with her loungewear. So let's learn how to look stylish in loungewear from Anushka Sharma.

Like a loving wife, Anushka is often seen cheering her husband while he breaks records on the field. She also makes sure that she gives ultimate fashion goals while doing so. She is seen looking as joyful as a daisy posing in what looks like the most comfortable athleisure wear. Her outfit features a sink-in cream sweatshirt paired with loose beige joggers. Anushka completed the look with Gucci sliders and socks to keep her feet warm.

Embracing her life as a new mom, Anushka was seen posing in front of the mirror in an all-black outfit giving outfit inspirations to other new moms. Her at-home outfit featured comfy black leggings paired with a boxy black crop top. The highlight of the outfit however, was her accessory of choice - a burp cloth! Something all new moms would relate to. Well, count on Anushka to even make a burp cloth look stylish.

If you are looking for some major workout motivation while you are at home, then Anushka's workout outfit is just what you need! Living in yoga pants is not a new thing and Anushka Sharma has been a fan for a while now. She was seen enjoying the beautiful sunset from her home in her workout attire. Her outfit featured a lemon yellow Puma sports bra paired with high-waisted black leggings.

Anushka made the cosycore trend a part of her winter style book. Cosycore is basically an aesthetic that brings together all things fuzzy and comforting. She also gave major maternity goals as she was seen dressed in cream-coloured rib-knit number that was styled with a T-shirt to the side. Anushka complemented the monochrome ensemble with a silver necklace and earrings.

Giving maternity goals yet again, Anushka was seen enjoying her time under the sun in peach-coloured overalls and a white T-shirt that made for just the perfect pregnancy wear. The outfit provided an extra room for her growing belly and the casual white tee complemented the summery salmon pink palette. She ditched the accessories and completed the look with classic white Converse sneakers.

Which loungewear outfit by Anushka Sharma did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

