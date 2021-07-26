Anushka Sharma makes a fashion statement in a luxurious Alexander Wang jacket & Louis Vuitton bag; Yay or Nay?

Actresses have managed to slay all kinds of roles that come their way. The same is the case with fashion. Tight from making a statement on the red carpet to rocking some of the most trendy ensembles. Our B-Town divas surely seem to have mastered the art of looking like a fashionista, no matter where they are headed to. surely bags a top place in this list as we’ve often seen her go from lehengas to airport looks in a jiffy and we’ve always been a fan.

Today, it proved to be no different as the Zero actress took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures from her stroll in the park. The actress captioned the photo, ‘10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way’ and it’s safe to say that it’s quite a stylish way to get your steps in. For the day out, the actress picked out a pair of high-waisted flared denims with slashed details around the knees. The light-washed number was styled with a simple white cropped tee making it a classic blue denim, white tee combo.

Whether it’s the airport or a casual day out, Sharma has always been a fan of cropped jackets and she picked out another stunning piece from Alexander Wang. The designer bomber jacket in white perfectly matched the casual yet laid-back vibe of the outfit. To tie the look together, the new mom picked out a pair of white sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look. A pair of gold hoops accessorised the look as she kept her makeup to a minimum.

Sharma rounded off the look with a black cross-body bag with the Louis Vuitton logo monogrammed all over. The casual look was all things chic and it’s definitely a Yay from us. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

