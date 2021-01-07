Anushka Sharma makes maternity wear look chic in Maison Margiela; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look stylish as ever as they step out for lunch. Check it out

has definitely changed how we see maternity wear. In the past few months, the actress has surely shown us enough ways to look chic, effortless yet comfortable while expecting. The new mommy to be has worn everything from a monokini to jumpsuits and maxi dresses and yet, each time she manages to bring something new to the table.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is just a few days away from her due date and before she brings a little munchkin into the world, she’s making sure to make the most of her pregnancy days. The actress was spotted outside her doctor’s clinic with husband, Virat Kohli after which they rushed to lunch to suffice her pregnancy cravings. The couple managed to look their absolute best proving that they’re going to be the most stylish parents!

The new mom-to-be chose for a t-shirt dress by Maison Margiela in black. The oversized hooded tee bore graphic details along the front while it hemmed right above her knees. She then added a sporty touch to the look by pairing it with sneakers. We love how Anushka doesn’t resort to ‘proper’ maternity clothing and tries to expand her style horizons even when she’s pregnant.

On the other hand, it looks like Anushka’s effortless style has brushed on Virat Kohli as he was looking his stylish best. The actor chose for a monochromatic look as he opted for tones of grey for his outfit.

We are quite a fan of how stylish the couple is! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

