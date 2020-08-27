Anushka Sharma to Mira Rajput, Kate Middleton: Celebs who showed off their baby bump in polka dot outfits

Polka dots have been a favourite for expecting mothers and we have enough proof. Check it out

Classics are classics for a reason and as much as a retro vibe polka dots give, they're still a go-to for almost every celebrity out there. Over the past few years, we've had celebrities rock the polka dots in style and trust me when we say that the list is LONG! While the leading ladies of Bollywood surely love a hint of fun in their outfits, the pregnant mommies seem to love it a lot more.

Just today announced her pregnancy news in a gorgeous polka dot dress and honestly, it took us back to all the times the mommies around the world chose polkas to make a statement!

First up, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who showed off her growing belly in a polka dot maxi in a navy blue hue. The heavily pregnant momma made quite a statement with her black sunnies and a bag!

Next up, we have Mira Rajput Kapoor who made quite the statement at her baby shower and ensured all eyes were on her in the polka dot number. Her fun and the playful dress was perfect for the party with friends and a perfect inspiration for all the millennial moms out there!

Neha Dhupia is another mother who made sure to grab eyeballs as her growing belly for carefully covered up in an oversized polka dot creation. On the red carpet with her husband, she didn't shy away from posing in the trendy attire.

When you have a pregnancy trendy, you can hardly ever miss the mum of three, Kate Middleton on the list. Even when pregnant, she made sure to look her best in a white polka dot number. She styled it with a blazer jacket that added a much more professional vibe to the look. It's a great style cue for all the working moms out there!

Sania Mirza was another mom who made a statement in her polka dot wonder. The athlete looked her best while caressing her baby bump in the mustard yellow maxi. Bright colours are a great way to elevate your mood and clothing game while expecting!

