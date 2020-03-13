Anushka Sharma nails all black airport look with a matching & very EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton sling; Yay or Nay?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/anushka_sharma_all_black_airport.jpg?itok=toQ-9uX_

Anushka Sharma steps out of the airport in a gorgeous black dress and styles it with the very expensive Louis Vuitton sling. Check it out

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, has always known to steal the world with her elegant yet edgy style. From wearing a mini dress with extra puffy sleeves to keeping it casual in a cropped trench, she does it all with ease and grace. While her red carpet looks have managed to steal every show, it is her airport ensembles that is creating a lot of noise these days.

Today, the diva made jaws drop yet again as she boarded an early morning flight and arrived in the Bay looking chic as ever. While we know that oversized t-shirts and jackets are definitely her things, the 32-year-old made sure to step out of her comfort zone and opted to make a more feminine statement. For the travel, she chose a simple satin button-down dress that cinched at the waist. It then hemmed right below her knees, while she styled the look with a pair of strappy sandals. While the dress was a simple one, she made an ‘expensive’ statement with a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag. The luxury pieces cost approximately Rs 1.3 lakhs and we are definitely in awe of it!

We think this look was a solid one and the dress definitely managed to steal our hearts.

Expert Tip: A simple dress like Anushka’s is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe as the simple piece can be turned into a dressier one with a pair of heels or dressed down with some chunky sneakers.

What are your thoughts about her airport look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More