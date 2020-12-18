Anushka Sharma opts for a white maxi to ace the maternity style with ease; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma makes the most of her effortless style as she steps out in the city. Check it out

Mommy to be, is surely a treat to sore eyes as she often shares photos in her pregnancy glow and stunning maternity style. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has always been known for her effortless style and chic dressing sense and from what we've seen so far, she's brought in the same amount of oomph to her maternity wardrobe.

Yesterday she stepped out looking at her usual casual best as always. The mom-to-be chose to keep things simple yet stylish. Her outfit choice for the day was a cropped white maxi dress that perfectly clung to her baby bump while the rest flowed down. She styled the dress with an oversized denim jacket that hemmed right around her waist. Sharma then pulled and rolled the sleeves up for a casual touch while keeping the buttons of the jacket open.

Keeping her love for white Converse shoes alive, she chose to add a sporty touch to the look with the pair. Ms Sharma then let her long hair down in a side part while covering most of her face with a white face mask. With just a few weeks left of her pregnancy, we are excited to see more of these easy yet effortless maternity looks.

What are your thoughts about it? Are you excited to see baby #Virushka? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Outfits from Anushka Sharma’s comfy maternity wardrobe that literally can be worn by ALL

Also Read: 5 looks from Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe that stole the show & we cannot wait to steal and recreate it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×