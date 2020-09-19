  1. Home
  2. fashion

Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 3 Times celebs styled their Sabyasachi creations with plunging blouses

Plunging blouses seem to be the new cool in Bollywood and here are our top three favourites! Check it out
111775 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 3 Times celebs styled their Sabyasachi creations with plunging blousesAnushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 3 Times celebs styled their Sabyasachi creations with plunging blouses
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As much as we like to keep things desi every now and then, it’s always fun to step out of our usual style boundaries and make a daring choice. Modern silhouettes have inspired a lot of desi looks lately and no matter what the occasion, we always see at least one celebrity trying out something new with their ethnic ensembles. Lately, plunging blouses have been all the rage and the leading ladies of Bollywood have surely given it their stamp of approval. 

While we’ve always seen women across India experimenting with their blouses, deep neck blouses seem to have a separate fan base. So, today, we have 3 of our most favourite desi looks which were completed with plunging blouses! 

First up, we have Anushka Sharma who set the bar too dam high as she styled her colourful Sabyasachi lehenga with a matching plunging blouse. While the lehenga is a statement on its own, she definitely added that extra bit of modernity and oomph with the deep neck blouse. Keeping things fun and comfortable, she opted for a low ponytail and a classic glam to elevate the gorgeous look. 

Moving on, we have Priyanka Chopra Jonas who not only looked her best ‘Desi Girl’ self in a saree but adding vintage elements to it, surely worked out in her favour! While she went old school with her styling, she added that extra bit of oomph by pairing her organza wonder with a matching plunging blouse that surely made a statement! 

priyanka chopra in a sabyasachi saree

Lastly, when we talk about desi looks, it’s hard to miss the biggest advocate of Sabyasachi ensembles, Deepika Padukone. She surely served a lot of style cues by pairing her OTT gold lehenga with a plunging full-sleeve blouse that added quite the modern touch! 

We loved the fact that in spite of the deep neck blouses, all-in-all the looks surely created a statement and we are a fan!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 3 Times embellished mini dresses became a celeb staple on the red carpet

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Very tacky look all 3 of them.theyve taken nice ethnic wear and made it vulgar and cheap. Eww

Anonymous 4 hours ago

PC looks beautiful.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

That kamwali bai look is hard to get rid of no matter what PC wears, she just isn't sexy

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Hi Gauri

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement