Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra: 3 Times celebs styled their Sabyasachi creations with plunging blouses

Plunging blouses seem to be the new cool in Bollywood and here are our top three favourites! Check it out

As much as we like to keep things desi every now and then, it’s always fun to step out of our usual style boundaries and make a daring choice. Modern silhouettes have inspired a lot of desi looks lately and no matter what the occasion, we always see at least one celebrity trying out something new with their ethnic ensembles. Lately, plunging blouses have been all the rage and the leading ladies of Bollywood have surely given it their stamp of approval.

While we’ve always seen women across India experimenting with their blouses, deep neck blouses seem to have a separate fan base. So, today, we have 3 of our most favourite desi looks which were completed with plunging blouses!

First up, we have who set the bar too dam high as she styled her colourful Sabyasachi lehenga with a matching plunging blouse. While the lehenga is a statement on its own, she definitely added that extra bit of modernity and oomph with the deep neck blouse. Keeping things fun and comfortable, she opted for a low ponytail and a classic glam to elevate the gorgeous look.

Moving on, we have Jonas who not only looked her best ‘Desi Girl’ self in a saree but adding vintage elements to it, surely worked out in her favour! While she went old school with her styling, she added that extra bit of oomph by pairing her organza wonder with a matching plunging blouse that surely made a statement!

Lastly, when we talk about desi looks, it’s hard to miss the biggest advocate of Sabyasachi ensembles, . She surely served a lot of style cues by pairing her OTT gold lehenga with a plunging full-sleeve blouse that added quite the modern touch!

We loved the fact that in spite of the deep neck blouses, all-in-all the looks surely created a statement and we are a fan!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

